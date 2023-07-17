Two Nunavummiut recently received awards from the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA) in recognition of their work as volunteers in the territory.
Iqaluit’s Max Joy, 19, was the recipient of the 2023 CPRA emerging leader of the year award. Kyle St. Laurent, 37, also from Iqaluit, won the CPRA award of merit.
Dawn Currie from the Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut (RPAN) nominated both men, but they didn’t know they were in the running until they were informed they had won.
“It’s a great honour to be named the recipient of this award,” said Joy. “When I got the message from Dawn that RPAN had nominated me for this award and that I was the recipient, I was filled with gratitude.”
“I was actually quite surprised,” added St. Laurent. “I didn’t even realize that the association nominated me. I was speechless and I was grateful. I was proud that I got this award.”
Both Joy and St. Laurent have extensive track records as leaders in the sports and recreation space.
Joy got his start as a hockey player. After showing great promise as a child, he moved to Wilcox, Sask., to attend Athol Murray College of Notre Dame – one of the country’s most storied hockey high schools. His future as an athlete looked bright, but in Grade 11, he suffered a serious spinal injury. That injury kept him off the ice for the bulk of his remaining high school years, and while he was eventually able to undergo surgery in Montreal, it was clear by that point that he would no longer be able to play hockey at a high level.
“It’s feeling a lot better, but unfortunately it meant the end of my hockey career,” said Joy. “I was pretty lost at the time, just not really sure what to do. Growing up, I thought my purpose was hockey.”
It was a devastating turn of events for Joy, but he did not let it slow him down for long. In September 2022, he took a position with the Government of Nunavut’s sport and recreation division, and soon after began to dedicate himself to coaching.
“Working there kind of reignited the passion I had for sports and hockey, so around the same time, I thought why not try skating again?” he said. “I felt pretty good so I signed up as a volunteer coach for the local association in Iqaluit.
“I felt like it was time to give back, especially now that I had some of my health back. I wanted to take some of the knowledge I’ve had and transfer it down and give back to the community and help support people chasing their dreams.”
Joy has already racked up some impressive accolades as a coach. In early February, he served as a coach at the Arctic Winter Games, and shortly thereafter, he took up a short-notice coaching position at the Canada Winter Games.
Coaching has been “a lot different” than playing, he acknowledged, but still “very gratifying.” And while he’s not motivated by recognition, he admits winning an award from Canada’s national parks and recreation association was a validating experience.
“It keeps that fire going and keeps you wanting to do more,” he said.
Progress and smiles
St. Laurent also got his start on the ice – but playing a different sport.
As a child, he didn’t take to sports like hockey and soccer, but ultimately found his way to speed skating after a friend encouraged him to give it a try.
“I gave it a shot and I stuck with it,” he said. “It felt natural to me.”
That was over 30 years ago.
After racking up some impressive accolades as an athlete – notably attending the Arctic and Canada Winter Games – St. Laurent began transitioning into coaching with the Nunavut Speed Skating Association.
“I just wanted to give back to the community and to the club,” he said.
St. Laurent said his primary motivation over his years as a coach has been to be a positive influence on the young competitors he leads.
“It’s always been about the kids – just seeing the progress, their smiles, their good times and bad times,” he said. “Just to see the athletes accomplish so much and achieving their goals and exceeding their potential.
“That’s the main memory that I’ve had over the years.”
However, St. Laurent recently decided to retire from coaching.
While the CPRA award of merit winner will be spending less time on the ice going forward, he encourages young athletes in Nunavut to “keep moving and keep practicing” in pursuit of their goals.
“Keep going and you never know where the sport will take you.”