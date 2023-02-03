EGMONDVILLE – Enbridge Gas, the Huron East Fire Department, and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) held a media event on Jan. 30 to announce a $5,000 grant to purchase firefighting training materials.
“As part of our efforts to promote natural gas safety, we are also committed to supporting the people who keep our communities safe,” said Luc Cormier, supervisor of London operations at Enbridge Gas. “We provide first responders, including firefighters, with funding for everything from equipment to training. We were happy to help ensure the people who protect us have the support they need.”
Huron East/North Huron Fire Chief Kent Readman said, “With the $5,000 we were able to purchase 51 textbooks or code books that we can disperse amongst the three stations. It’ll be a huge help for quite a few years. We really appreciate it.”
Several local dignitaries attended the event at the Huron East Fire Department – Seaforth Station, including representatives from the fire department and municipal council.
Jamie Kovacs, executive director of FMPFSC, spoke briefly to stress the importance of staying current on the books.
“Training is important, and it is constantly changing,” said Kovacs. “The books (change) every couple of years; there’s new books put out with new twists on how to do things safer and more efficiently. That’s why it’s so important for these departments to stay up on the book.”
Safe Community Project Assist is a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge operates.