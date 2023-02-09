Balance School of Performing Arts is a one-stop shop for lessons in arts to acting and just about everything in between. Since starting the school in 2015, husband and wife owners Ciprian Sfat “Mr. Chip” and Ashlie Atkinson have created a very unique academy for students of all ages. “When you come into Balance you have a buffet of disciplines and options to choose from because in the industry you can’t just be a singer or a tap dancer,” said Atkinson who was born and raised in Penticton and performed professionally before returning home and starting the school. “We’re really working on building well-rounded performers. “Our philosophy, whatever students pursue whether it be arts or not, is building that confidence for these little humans.” To do that meant putting together a team of instructors who are not just talented artists themselves but who are able to provide the all-important element of fun for students. “That the instructors enjoy what they’re doing definitely plays a big role because it spreads to the students,” said Atkinson. “You have to have that element because if it becomes a pressured thing, then the students are going to drop it. You have to bring out the joy along the journey of learning.”
In addition there are two junior instructors including Ceadra Hardardt, who started as a child at Balance the day it opened. Another balance the school has is accommodating the different skill sets, providing both competitive and recreational courses. For WONDERdance, one of the newest programs, Balance and Little Art House have teamed up to provide a combined art and dance option. Atkinson and her husband, also an instructor, came from very different artistic backgrounds, Sfat having grown up in Romania studying ballet and going on to perform throughout Europe. According to his wife, he was given the nickname Mr. Chip was to make it easier for students, “and everyone in general,” to pronounce. For her part Atkinson loves musical theatre and doing the voice training, among other things, at the school. “For me it’s always been my passion to perform and create so to be able to build a program to where it is now and with all these instructors, it’s just a joy to be able to provide good quality training in Penticton,” she said. “We’re prepping these kids and just the joy of seeing them learning and soaking it in and growing year after year is so wonderful to be a part of.” The school will celebrate this season with its year-end show June 10 and 11 at the Penticton Cleland Theatre and will host an acting showcase May 28 at Orchard House. In April students will compete at the Kiwanis Music Festival in Penticton, the Vibe competition in Kelowna and the Evolve event in Vancouver.