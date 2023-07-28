Chase is coming, kids, and you can meet him this Saturday at the Callander Community Centre. He'll also be appearing at North Bay's Lee Park on Sunday, July 30. His visit is part of a larger event held by The Crafty Village, complete with local vendors, face painting, and other fun activities.
Both days are free to attend, and each child can receive one free print out photo of themselves posing with Chase. Guaranteed that one's going on the mantle.
For those wondering who (or what) Chase is, and why a kid would want to see him, well the reasons are many. PAW Patrol is a long-running animated children's television show -- ten years strong -- that highlights the many adventures of a group of rescue dogs.
"No job is too big, no pup is too small," is their mantra, and Chase is the police pup. Together with the help of a boy named Ryder, the PAW Patrol work together to protect the community. What does PAW stand for? Pups at Work. And each episode details how they get the job done.
Police pup Chase is always a fan favourite. With promises that "Chase is on the case!" And such with affirmations as "these paws uphold the laws," one can see why viewers feel a sense of gratitude and awe towards this stalwart character.
The children love him, and now's your chance to see him in person while browsing some local vendors.
The event at Callander's Community Centre runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. On Sunday, the event at Lee Park in North Bay on Memorial Drive takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
