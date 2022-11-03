Looking for ways to keep the whole family busy this Halloween weekend? Throughout North and West Vancouver there are community events hosting trick or treat extravaganzas, spooky storytelling sessions, movie nights and more, and most come free of cost or with an admission fee that won't break the bank.
Lynn Valley Monster Mash
Monster Mash in Lynn Valley Village has returned to the community room in library square, with plenty going on to keep kids entertained on the day itself. Events will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 – including face painting, story telling, airbrush tattoos, crafts and trick or treating events. Spooky costumes are encouraged.
Youth Halloween Party at Parkgate
On the Friday of the Halloween weekend Parkgate Youth Services is throwing a Youth Halloween Party for kids from Grade 5 through to 12. Movies and pizza will run from 5 p.m to 7:30 p.m on Oct. 28, in the youth centre at Parkgate Community Centre, 3625 Banff Court. Admission is $3.
Streetcar Scaries at MONOVA
On the Monday, MONOVA is hosting a free event for all the family that revolves around educational activities and spooky storytelling for youngsters. Streetcar Scaries will be on from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Great Grand Boulevard Pumpkin Walk
On Saturday in Grand Boulevard Park, between 13th and 15th streets, 200 jack-o-lanterns will line the park's pathways to provide a festive walk-through for families. Food trucks, live music and family events will be on hand from 4 to 7 p.m. to ensure festivities continue past dusk on Oct. 29.
Open Studio Family Art Drop-in
The West Vancouver Community Centre is hosting a drop-in art session from 1 p.m to 4 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 30, where local kids are invited to create spooky masks in preparation for the big day itself. Bookings are $15 and can be made on West Van Rec's webpage.