Stepping into its second year, the annual anti-hate campaign #NoHateInHalton led by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), commenced on March 20th and will continue until March 24th.
HRPS has joined hands with Halton District School Board, Halton Catholic District School Board, Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, Crime Stoppers of Halton, and other community stakeholders, to run this anti-hate campaign in over 180 schools and learning facilities across the region, and on social media.
The campaign throws light on the issue of hate and bias-motivated incidents and the range of support available to victims or those negatively affected. It also focuses on factors that may lead individuals to exhibit hate behaviour and the impact of hate on community safety and well-being.
“Eliminating all forms of hate in Halton Region, and better-supporting victims and communities impacted by it, is a key priority for our Service and our partners,” said Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner.
He added that #NoHateInHalton campaign is one of many strategies and initiatives that supports their ongoing commitment to bring anti-hate awareness and education to the broader community of Halton.
The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) which comprises student representatives from area schools will also be represented through social media and video messaging developed by them. The video was also previewed at the opening ceremony. The campaign will address eliminating hate and bias-motivated incidents, encouraging individuals to report incidents due to hate or bias, building a sense of community within schools across the region and encouraging collaboration between staff and students to counter hate and bias. Furthermore, it aims to reduce the stigma associated with the victims of hate and bias-motivated incidents and remove any barriers to reporting them.
The posters put up at learning facilities have also heightened campaign awareness. Stickers featuring a QR code leading to Halton Crime Stopper’s website, a portal addressing such crimes, have been placed at various points.
The Halton community is also encouraged to participate in this conversation by using the hashtag #NoHateInHalton, and share experiences of embracing respect and inclusion. The public is also requested to visit the Hate and Bias Motivated Crime section on the Halton Police website for more information about hate crimes and Halton Police’s role in eliminating them.