GREY-BRUCE – Among the items discussed at the Dec. 6 meeting of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre was a review of the COVID-19 vaccination policy that’s presently underway.
Mandy Dobson, chief nursing executive, stated in her report to the board that “staff and physicians” have been given the opportunity to state their views through town hall sessions and a staff survey. The results will be presented at a future meeting.
The issue of hiring unvaccinated nurses arose during the Oct. 18 public meeting at the Chesley Community Centre on the eight-week closure of the hospital’s emergency department. A standing-room-only audience of approximately 450 people participated in discussion that went on well beyond the two-hour meeting.
Among the themes that arose was the need for SBGHC to “think outside the box” regarding recruitment and retention of nurses, possibly including hiring nurses who have not been vaccinated against COVID, or paying an extra shift premium, both of which are not done at present, at least not by SBGHC.
Other themes – Bill 124, that caps nurses’ wage increases at one per cent – proved much more contentious. However, there was a highly-vocal group that focused on the vaccination issue. While no SBGHC staff were fired due to their COVID vaccination status, new staff need to be vaccinated, as is the case across the province. One nurse who lost her job (not at SBGHC) due to her vaccination status, made an impassioned plea in favour of hiring unvaccinated nurses.
The issue has re-emerged in recent days, as the shortage of nurses at hospitals across the province is resulting in additional closures and staffing issues.
During an interview Dec. 13, Brockton’s Mayor Chris Peabody commented that while the “vaccination issue warrants a look,” it raises a number of other issues including how hiring unvaccinated nurses would be viewed by nurses who are vaccinated. In addition, he said he’s not sure the “pool (of unvaccinated but qualified nurses) is big enough provincially to help us out.”
He added that in his opinion, the issue “distracts from the massive structural problem with health care in Ontario” due to “not educating enough nurses, and not paying them enough.”
Brockton has taken an active role in trying to keep the local hospital open and fully functioning, and spearheaded a report on the nursing shortage in the area a year ago in the wake of ER closures in both Walkerton and Chesley.