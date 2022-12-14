United Way Hastings Prince Edward’s Tracey Reid, marketing and communications manager, sent out a media release on Dec. 5 about a drive thru sale they hosted with Maple Dale Cheese. On Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. they had a drive thru sale of two-pound blocks of Maple Dale cheddar, with half the proceeds going to United Way HPE’s annual fundraising campaign that day.
This Dec. 8 drive thru cheese sale, where United Way HPE is partnering with Maple Dale Cheese, took place at the Millenium Park parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They sold family sized two-pound blocks of Maple Dale three-year-old cheddar for $20, with $10 from each sale being donated to United Way HPE’s annual fundraising campaign by Maple Dale Cheese.
Paul Henry, the owner of Maple Dale Cheese, says they are absolutely thrilled to partner with the United Way and their fundraising campaign.
“It’s definitely the time of year for family and friends, so sharing a scrumptious block of cheese and helping those in need makes perfect sense. Hats off to all the wonderful staff at United Way HPE whose dedication makes for a better community,” he says.
Supporting eight local programs providing services to people in North Hastings, United Way HPE’s annual fundraising campaign benefits North Hastings Children’s Services, North Hastings Community Cupboard, North Hastings Community Trust, Care North Hastings, Bancroft Community Transit, Maggie’s Resource Centre, Kairos Program and the North Hastings Counsellor from Sexual Assault Centre.
The day of the sale, Dec. 8, Melanie Cressman, director of donor relations, Jenn Smith, community relations coordinator, and Liz McLennan, campaign associate, were at Millenium Park’s parking lot, selling 300 blocks of the Maple Dale cheese. By 11:25 a.m., they had already sold nearly half of their inventory. They also had a lot of businesses that pre-purchased the cheese so they delivered to them on their way up that morning.
Smith said it was going really well overall, while Cressman said they were there until 1 p.m. and their goal was not to leave with any extra boxes.
Smith said that Maple Dale Cheese had approached United Way HPE with the idea of this fundraiser. She says that the cheese for sale is a private stock, limited edition that people can buy in store at Maple Dale [2864 Hwy 37, Plainfield, ON] but they won’t find it in grocery stores.
“So, the sale is going on until Dec. 20. We’re here in North Hastings today but people can purchase online, but in that case, they’ll have to purchase at the United Way HPE office in Belleville. I don’t know if there is another plan for a trip to come up to this area as of yet. That’s the goal of today,” she says.
Larry Shattraw is the president of the Royal Canadian Legion in Bancroft, and said he almost forgot about the sale until he’d driven past and had seen the sign for it, being held by McLennan, dressed in a Christmas tree costume.
“I’m taking a couple [of cheese bricks] down to the Legion. It’s a great deal, you can’t beat it,” he says.
Jenn Humen also thought the sale was great.
“I love cheese and I love the programs that United Way HPE supports,” she says. “It’s a great present too!”