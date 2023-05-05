With three per cent of students born outside Canada and over 20 per cent of high schoolers coming from Indigenous communities, the student population is diversifying.
The ONE and Only Me survey collected demographic information about students from kindergarten to grade 12 in the District School Board Ontario North East (DSB1), and the board is looking to reach out to the communities who make up their student population.
Part of the reaching out process will involve talking to communities who may not see themselves represented in the data.
While 97 per cent of students who responded to the survey said they were born in Canada, the 3 per cent who were born elsewhere make up a diverse group with diverse concerns, and in some cases, the sample size for a group was too small to share, but the school board wants to take steps so that their voices are still heard, said Pladzyk.
“Some of the data set was so small that due to ethics, we can’t publish it, however, I can go into that data,” he said. “Doing a deeper dive into the data and looking at the data across our portfolio, it just gives us a better sense of how we need to think differently about how we’re reaching out.”
He said he thinks in the coming years, these groups will shift and change.
“When families start coming over, or when the people who are here as students stay in Timmins, and start having families, we see more people from those cultures in our schools,” said Pladzyk.
He said it also gives the schools a chance to broaden their view of what Indigenous students, or 2SLGBTQIA+ students might want to see in their schools for supports.
Pladzyk said the information highlighted the diversity of the Indigenous student population.
“We see people who identify as Metis, Cree, Algonquin,” said Pladzyk. “Before when we’d talk about Indigenous students, we know that Cree makes up the majority in our region, but there are other cultural origins and languages we need to be aware of.”
In the results of the survey, 13 per cent of elementary school students and 21 per cent of secondary students identified as First Nations, Metis or Inuit.
DSB1 already has Gay Straight Alliances in many of their schools to support 2SLGBTQIA+ students and their allies, and Pladzyk said the data from the survey will strengthen the work already underway.
“It helps students that identify with that community have a voice, and we’re working hard to make sure they’re not a stand alone committee,” said Pladzyk. “They have a place on student council, they have a place to inform school council, they have conversations with the school administration.”
While, in the elementary school portion of the survey, 12 per cent of parents said they did not want to answer the question related to their child identifying as 2SLGBTQIA+ and eight per cent were not sure, approximately five per cent of the respondents from secondary schools were trans or non-binary, and 15 per cent said they were bisexual, pansexual, lesbian, gay, asexual or queer.
Information was gained from parents for students from kindergarten to grade 8, and from the students directly from grades 9-12.
The survey gives DSB1 a chance to fine tune policies and reach out to communities that are growing, but this is only the first step, said Superintendent Steven Pladzyk.
“Between now and probably October of next year, I will begin the process of reaching out to the different cultural organizations,” he said. “Let’s talk about this data, is there anything in here that we missed? What did we not do a good job of? Should we have asked a different kind of question to capture your perspective?”
He said that those conversations, and showing the willingness to accept where the work might not have been as comprehensive as it could have been is a vital part of that community growth.
“We’re not perfect, but we need to have the wisdom to listen first and move forward based on what we hear,” he said. “It’s a starting point to have conversations about where we need to go next.”
Going forward, Pladzyk said the board will continue to collect information that can help them better understand the communities around them, and this summer, they will be conducting a survey of all their staff members.
“We can’t leave out their voices,” he said. “We can use that data to help us make the best decisions possible moving forward.”