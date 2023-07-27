The Village of Clive council decided they will move ahead with a tax recovery auction on a property within the municipality to recover unpaid taxes. The decision was made at the regular meeting of council July 17.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney presented councillors with a report on a property described in the meeting agenda as Lot 5 and 6 block D plan 6541BT, also described as 4911 50th Ave.
It was also noted in the report municipal taxes on this property are currently unpaid for the years 2020 and 2021.
The Municipal Government Act (MGA) grants municipalities the authority to auction property to recover unpaid property taxes that have gone two years in arrears; however, a number of rules must be followed including following a timeline and allowing the property owner to halt the sale immediately upon payment of all unpaid taxes. Also, the tax recovery auction must be publicly advertised.
Kenney stated in her report that based on the required advertising dates the auction could be held between Oct. 26 and Dec. 14, 2023.
The CAO pointed out that councillors must decide on a reserve bid for the property in question and choose a date for the auction.
Kenney's report quoted a reserve price of $32,030 for the property, which she noted was slightly below the assessed value.
Readers should note that if a municipality holds a tax auction and the property doesn’t sell, the municipality has the option of taking title to the land in question.
During discussion councillors wanted a bit more information about the parcel.
Kenney stated the property to be auctioned is currently zoned commercial, is located behind Roosters Roadhouse and the property in question was an “abandoned garage.”
Kenney stated there were no buildings currently on the parcel, but as the property was previously used as a garage there is a concern that there could be a contamination of some kind underground although she didn’t know for certain that was the case.
It was noted during discussion that testing the property to clearly answer the question of contamination also has a price tag attached to it.
As councillors discussed the tax auction, the question of what the village could do with the property if Clive ends up owning it, was posed.
However, Mayor Lucy Henry stated she felt that if the parcel does become Village of Clive property that would be the time to discuss the village’s options.
Councillors unanimously agreed the Village of Clive would hold a tax recovery sale of the property named above on Nov. 2, 2023 with a reserve bid of $32,030.