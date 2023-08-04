WINGHAM – Staff and children at the North Huron Day Camp held a car wash event on Friday, July 28 at the North Huron Wescast Community Complex, collecting donations for the North Huron Community Food Share program while simultaneously having fun playing with soap and water on a hot, sunny day.
The small but mighty group of kids happily washed, rinsed and shined several cars during the afternoon. Staff helped the wee tykes when they discovered they couldn’t reach the top half of the vehicles, lifting them up so they could complete their mission.