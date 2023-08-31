Sunset Hill Flower Co. is now open for business in Tavistock. The new company is the brainchild of Tasha Aspden and her four-year-old daughter, Malaya.
Malaya’s entrepreneurial spirit comes naturally as Tasha runs Stilettos and Sawdust in Stratford, a store carrying a wide variety of local and Canadian-made artisanal gifts and décor, while her husband is a self-employed contractor.
“We were talking about a possible recession and what people might keep buying even if they don’t need it, and things we buy that we don’t need. We usually buy flowers once a week all summer from roadside stands or wherever. We thought maybe we could grow them ourselves and have extra to sell.” She added the flower stand has been their dream since the winter when they started planting seeds in their basement.
Tasha said the name came from something the family likes to do together. “We are calling it Sunset Hill Flower Co. because we like to watch the sunsets above the hill our big garden is on.” She said they planted about 30 species of flowers, and about 10 grew successfully. “We have learned a lot. We had to buy from sources meant for cut flowers instead of garden centres. It has also been a rainy year, so we drowned a lot.” The stand kicked off last weekend and is located on Hope Street East near Holley Street and business has been good. “I was surprised, I had to drive back this weekend just to get extras for the weekend and people are asking where the flowers are.” Bouquets range in price from $7 to $25, and people can pay cash on the honour system or by e-transfer. Hours are Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Malaya said she is enjoying her new endeavour and is looking forward to expanding the business. “ I am doing this because they are so beautiful, and we just like them. I like cutting them down, and I want to sell lemonade too!”
Tasha said her daughter will be getting a share of this year’s profits, with the rest of the proceeds going towards next year’s crop. Bouquets can also be picked up at Stilettos and Sawdust in Stratford.