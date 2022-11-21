The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made a pair of arrests and laid more than a dozen charges after a break-in to an industrial property in Halton Hills.
Police were called to the property on Steeles Avenue near Fifth Line at approximately 4:15 am on November 12, 2022, after two suspects broke into the property and attempted to access a locked office trailer. Officers subsequently located and arrested the suspects at the scene.
At the time of the arrests, the suspects were in possession of a truck stolen out of the city of Toronto. Inside the truck, police said, it found numerous stolen items including personal identification that did not belong to the suspects. Police have identified the owners of the stolen property.
Paul Karp-Johnston, 31, and Alexander Herten-Greaven, 41, were charged with breaking and entering, among other crimes.
Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.