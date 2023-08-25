The federal government is poised to purchase a replacement ferry for the decommissioned MV Holiday Island in time for the first PEI to Nova Scotia crossing in May next year.
A 16-year-old Norwegian ship, the MV Fanafjord, is planned to work in coordination with the MV Confederation until the Holiday Island’s long-term replacement is built by Chantier Davie Inc. shipyard in Quebec.
“Purchasing this vessel is a clear indication that our government is listening to the real concerns of rural areas across this country,” said Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay at a press conference Wednesday. “We heard you and we took action, we took action to ensure the long term stability and reliability of the ferry service.”
A fire aboard the 50-year-old MV Holiday Island put the vessel permanently out of commission in July 2022.
Government transferred Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) additional funds to charter the MV Saaremaa from Societe des Traversiers du Quebec as a short-term replacement.
However, this season the Saaremaa was not available to assist the 30-year-old MV Confederation until July 15.
The Confederation ran into a series of mechanical issues late June and early July which forced NFL to cancel services over approximately 20 of the Island’s 100 peak tourism days.
Local business leaders called for more accountable management. Some suggested responsible politicians and NFL leadership should lose their positions.
“I think when the Confederation broke down, it was one of the most devastating times for my career,” said Minister MacAulay. “This summer it wasn’t good but it sharpened us up and we have to make sure that we have the two-boat service there.”
Pushing political momentum toward the purchase wasn’t a walk in the park, MacAulay said.
“You don’t get a call every morning in Ottawa asking, ‘what would you like today?’ That does not happen, it’s the other way around for sure and this particular deal was challenging to say the least. But we got there with the help of (colleagues).”
Island MPs Sean Casey, Bobby Morrissey and Heath MacDonald attended the press conference. So did Nova Scotia MP Sean Fraser, Minister of Transportation Pablo Rodriguez and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Government will move forward with the Fanafjord purchase unless another vendor shows interest and ability to compete for the contract before September 6. That’s 15 days after the government published an advance contract award notice.
Considering the specifications required, neither Minister Rodriguez nor Minister MacAulay expect any major surprises.
Moving forward, it is not in government’s immediate plans to extend the ferry season.
“It was a big deal to get this Norwegian boat,” said MacAulay, “And for a few days I’m going to rest on this issue.”
In 2019-20, the federal government contracted Davie shipyard to build replacement vessels for the MV Holiday Island and the MV Madeleine.
Government is expecting the shipyard to move forward as planned, completing the Holiday Island's replacement by 2028.
If the Fanafjord purchase goes through, a Davie built replacement sets sail and the MV Confederation is still working by 2028, Minister MacAulay said, it would be up to the Department of Transportation to decide where to allocate ships at the time.
