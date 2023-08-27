The Halton Police have issued a plea for assistance from the community to aid in the identification of two individuals involved in a daring break-in in Burlington. The incident, which occurred on the evening of Friday, August 4, 2023, has left investigators seeking crucial leads to solve the case.
At approximately 7:50 pm on that fateful evening, a North Shore Boulevard East residence fell victim to a break-and-enter. Two masked suspects orchestrated their entry into the home by shattering a rear window. Once inside, they seized an undisclosed sum of Canadian and Euro currency alongside a Rolex watch. Notably, the house was unoccupied during the time of the intrusion.
The male suspects, both conspicuously masked, managed to elude proper identification during their act. The first suspect donned a red, white, and blue Moncler hat and a grey hoodie marked with distinctive black writing down the left side. He sported New Balance black sweatpants and navy blue running shoes with white soles. The ensemble comprised black gloves bearing white inscriptions on the top and a black medical mask. The second suspect, a male, was seen wearing a green bucket hat paired with a white Nike t-shirt with an upside-down red logo. His lower half featured black sweatpants and navy blue running shoes with white soles. Like his partner-in-crime, he sported black gloves, this time adorned with a white symbol on the top and a blue medical mask.
A potential breakthrough in the investigation lies in describing the suspects' vehicle. The beige/khaki-coloured brown sedan or SUV, bearing a partial license plate reading "C*** 197," was spotted picking up the individuals near the crime scene. This vehicle's presence was noted at the Burlington Golf and Country Club at 422 North Shore Boulevard East shortly before the break-in occurred.