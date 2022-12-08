The Hub transit service in Sioux Lookout has resumed full operations.
Brian MacKinnon, the manager of corporate services for the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, said the scheduled route service with specific times and pick up locations started up again on Dec. 1.
“The municipality is pleased that the Hub transit service is up and running once again. It was certainly missed in the community in the period of time we had to close to meet the provincial regulations,” he said.
The municipality took over the service from a volunteer-run board in the summer and stopped the service abruptly on Aug. 6 to address the required changes.
MacKinnon said the on-demand service resumed on Oct. 31.
One change from before is the deployment of the vehicles, MacKinnon said.
"There is now one bus dedicated to the on-demand service and one bus dedicated to route service," he said.
In September, the municipality asked the public to take a survey for feedback to help gauge the need to expand transit service.
MacKinnon said they got a good deal of feedback which they haven’t yet incorporated.
“That’s actually something we’re looking at for the new year is looking at reviewing the data from the survey and looking at potentially expanding the coverage area for Hub transit,” he said.
“We’re eager for people to use the service,” he said. “We always appreciate feedback at any time. We do encourage people to reach out and connect with us if there’s things they like or things they don’t like or things they think we can do to tweak or improve the service. “
The operating hours for both the on-demand and route service buses are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.