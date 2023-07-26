Both Prairie Rose Public Schools and the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education received their official letters of approval and each had an initial kick-off meeting with government officials for the design funding they were approved for a few months ago.
PRPS is looking to making changes to Redcliff Schools and pursuing the best options for students in Redcliff. The architect/consultant part of the project is currently out for tender and Alberta Infrastructure will be managing the design stage of the project.
PRPS expects to have more information about the project in the fall.
Dr. Dwayne Zarichny, superintendent of MHCBE, stated by email, “We have kickstarted the process of building the new school and theatre with Alberta Infrastructure. We are very excited with the prospect of building an amazing educational facility for our students.”
The next meeting for MHCBE will take place in early August.