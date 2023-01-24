Stand for Education round table discussions are in Medicine Hat on Thursday at the Medicine Hat Lodge. This is part of the province-wide public engagement process being held by the Alberta Teacher’s Association.
Those attending will be split into groups of eight and a facilitator will walk them through the process. It is a chance for anyone who cares about education to provide input.
If you wish to attend, registration is required so the organizers know how many facilitators they need. Go to https://standforeducation.ca to complete an RSVP form. The deadline to register is today, Jan. 24.
The event is for anyone within driving distance of the city and will take place at the Medicine Hat Lodge from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Contact Heather McCaig at 403-528-0562 for more information.