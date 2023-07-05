Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
DISTRICT - The Timiskaming Community Paramedicine Program has been funded for another two years.
Acting Commander Shayne Taylor shared the news with the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) at the DTSSAB regular meeting June 28.
The funding extension is good news for the organization, which has been providing in-home support for clients over the past year.
A fund of $2 million over the next two years has been approved, he told the board.
Taylor has been with the program since March, helping to guide the new program which has the goal of helping residents avoid emergency health occurrences that would see them requiring hospital visits or stays.
"Paramedicine is a lot different than paramedics," said Taylor at the board meeting at the Englehart Family Health Clinic board room.
He told the board the community paramedicine services have been met with appreciation from clients. Paramedicine representatives have been doing clinics at the region's social housing buildings, where they are meeting residents and identifying those in need of their service. He said that some of the people there believe they are in good health, but have not seen a physician for many years.
DTSSAB Housing Manager Steve Cox told the board that social housing residents in the region are "really happy with the community paramedics coming into their building."
MORE SENSE
Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere, who is a member of DTSSAB, recently attended the annual general meeting of the Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association in Thunder Bay where the program now taking hold across the province was discussed. Laferriere commented that "the province made it pretty clear they're going to be focusing on outcomes."
He expressed support for the program.
"From a health perspective, it makes more sense."
Taylor said the paramedicine team is now trying something new - leaving a monitor at a patient's home so that their vitals can be recorded and shared remotely through a Bluetooth communication system. If adverse health signals begin to register, such as a sudden weight gain, an alert is forwarded to the paramedicine team, he explained.
He also advised that a few of the community paramedics have now taken a wound care course.
He said the team is "getting a lot of good feedback about the program."
BECOMING KNOWN
He explained that the presence of the program in the district has not been advertised to avoid receiving calls from people whose needs are not the most serious. People requesting assistance are now being asked to get a referral from their family physician or Family Health Team, he related.
"Community paramedics are looking at high risk" patients living in their homes, he explained. These paramedics will consider the risk for the patient over the next three months, the next six months, and on, to determine who should receive their service.
He said the district community paramedicine team has started reaching out to area Family Healthy Teams. They are also trying to get their service known to the health care workers, he added.
The service is building in the district, and the requests are growing.
"Right now our waiting list is about two weeks," Taylor said.
Originally, community paramedics could have visited patients immediately, he noted.
"The number of people we have (is) growing."
Awareness of the program is still not complete in the health care community in the district, he pointed out.
"Not even all the doctors are aware," he said.
"We're taking it cautiously," he explained, about the decision to only provide the service on a referral basis, in order to ensure those who need it most are the ones who are receiving it.