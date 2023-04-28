Dean Schroeder will be serving as president of the Shelburne Legion for another year-long term.
The Shelburne Legion Brach 220 held their annual elections on Tuesday (April 25), where Schroeder ran unopposed for the role of president.
“I’m very glad that I got support from different people and lots of people stepped up for first vice, second vice and also the executive. There’s some new and some old so I think we’ll work together,” said Schroeder.
Schroeder became a member of the Shelburne Legion just over five years ago and, in that time, has taken on the roles of Sergeant-at-Arms, chairperson of the Poppy Fund, and First Vice. In December of last year, he took over as Shelburne Legion president after past president Liz Whitten stepped down from the role.
Schroeder is a veteran, serving 20 years with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI), with whom he completed two tours in Bosnia as a peacekeeper and spent 10 years in the reserves.
In 2014, he officially retired from the Canadian military after 30 years of service.
Speaking with the Free Press, Schroeder said his focus as president is to build on the legion’s role as a place for everyone in the community.
“[We’ll be] heavily more part of our community and make it a fun place to go and cater to all members of our community,” said Schroeder.
Other members appointed during the election included Phil Norris as First Vice and Jamie Horne as Second Vice. Around 12 members were voted and appointed to the local legion’s executive.