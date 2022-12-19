Chatham-Kent has received an early Christmas gift to help with transit.
The municipality was the recent beneficiary of a federal Rural Transit Solutions Fund grant.
Engineering and transportation staff had submitted an application to the fund for the purchase of an eight-metre accessible ARBOC specialty transit vehicle, as well as the construction of a bus lane and shelter in Wallaceburg.
According to a staff report that went before council, the hub will be located at the County Fair Mall. The hub will accommodate the interurban bus for Route A and the new conventional/accessible OnRequest route for Wallaceburg, which launched this past summer.
According to Coun. Carmen McGregor,
“This funding will make a huge difference in our community of Wallaceburg,” she said.
The councillor added having another vehicle with accessibility access and a shelter, so residents don’t have to stand in inclement weather, is a big deal.
“This service is very needed,” she said.
The estimated cost of the project submitted to the fund was $400,000. The municipality’s share is approximately $80,000 and will be funded from the transit lifecycle reserve.