Are you a Grimsby resident who wants to contribute to big changes? The Town of Grimsby is searching for dedicated people to represent the community's interests by joining its boards and committees.
If you’re up for the job, an online application form is available at Grimsby.ca. The deadline is March 5 at 9 p.m.
There are several committees and boards accepting members, each with its own area of responsibility.
HERE’S A RUNDOWN OF THE POSITIONS AVAILABLE:
Public Works Advisory Committee: Makes recommendations to the Town of Grimsby regarding infrastructure, transportation, rural and mountain issues, and other related matters.
Committee of Adjustment: Takes part in community planning, dealing with minor variance and consent applications under the jurisdiction of the Ontario Planning Act and represent the Town of Grimsby.
Grimsby Economic Development Advisory Committee: Advises and make recommendations to the council on matters related to economic development.
Culture Advisory Committee: Makes recommendations toward maintaining and growing the inventory of Grimsby’s cultural assets.
Age Friendly Advisory Committee: Makes recommendations on facilitating active lifestyles for all seniors, such as optimizing health and wellness services and improving access and utilization of various services and supports.
Heritage Grimsby Advisory Committee: Ensures that appropriate cultural heritage conservation practices are followed throughout the Town of Grimsby.
Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee: Advises and assist in promoting and facilitating a barrier-free municipality for citizens of all abilities.
Grimsby Green Advisory Committee: Supports and advocates for responsible environmental practices and conservation of resources.
Grimsby Public Library Board: Develop and review policies, ensure that the library is adequately funded, advocate for the library within the community and to Town Council.
Grimsby Power Inc.: Provide the residents and businesses of Grimsby with a safe and reliable electricity supply while operating effectively and efficiently at an equitable cost.
The Mayor's Youth Advisory Committee: Advise the mayor and council on matters which impact youth, identify issues and bring forward possible solutions to issues impacting local youth and more.
The Finance Standing Committee is a Committee of the Council: Make recommendations on financial policies and strategies for the Town, with the goal of ensuring financial sustainability, accountability and transparency.
The Public Works Standing Committee: Oversees the activities of the Town’s operations department — roads and water — engineering and the Town’s asset management plan.
The Community Services Standing Committee: Oversees the activities of the Town’s community services department and includes issues pertaining to parks, trails, open space, facilities, recreation, and culture.
The Planning and Development Standing Committee: Oversees the activities of planning, development, heritage, and building, as well as any other matters that may require committee consideration.
For more information, please reach out to clerks@grimsby.ca.