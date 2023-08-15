The restoration of the Rec-Tangle Arena’s ice rink facility in Redcliff is well underway and is expected to reach completion in mid-September.
“The last time I was there, everything was on schedule,” says Redcliff Mayor Dwight Kilpatrick.
The improvements include the removal of existing concrete, brine lines and boards, insulation was added, new brine lines installed, new concrete poured, and a state-of-the-art board system added.
“We removed the old floor and replaced it with a brand new floor and new boards,” says Kilpatrick.
“It’s now officially 85 feet wide like it’s supposed to be.”
The Town of Redcliff has appropriated about $1.1 million to the restoration of the ice rink facility this year after it was approved by council in December. The funding was secured from the CCBF grant, the MSI Capital grant, in addition to accumulated surplus.
The other facilities, including dressing rooms, storage area and concession booths, will receive no changes this year.
“Next year the plan is to replace the refrigeration system but for this year we will run the old refrigeration system,” says Kilpatrick.