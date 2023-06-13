Tudor and Cashel Township council heard from Centre Hastings Mayor Tom Deline, Hastings county’s Communications/project coordinator John Nicholas, and Dr. Janet Webb and Mary Stuart from the Tri-County Medical Team about the county’s Family Physician Recruitment Program and how this incentive program has proven to be and will be successful in attracting new doctors to the area.
The Family Physician Recruitment Program was initially brought to Tudor and Cashel council’s attention back in April at their committee of the whole meeting to discuss their 2023 budget. It was brought up by Councillor Elain Holloway, as she represents Tudor and Cashel on the Physician Recruitment Committee for the Centre Hastings Family Organization. Mayor Dave Hederson wanted more information about this initiative before making any funding decisions and asked Holloway to arrange for a presentation to council about this program at a subsequent council meeting.
According to the Hastings County website, the Family Physician Recruitment Program was established 17 years ago to ease the family doctor shortage being experienced across Hastings County’s 14 member municipalities, not including Belleville and Quinte West (who have their own incentive programs). The program pays $150,000 over five years to medical students or residents of a Canadian medical school, or recent graduates who’ve not yet started their practice. In exchange, participants in the program must provide a minimum five years’ service practicing family medicine in one of the county’s municipalities when they start their practice. In addition, there is a new separate incentive of $75,000 over five years to doctors who are currently practicing in Canada or internationally and are licensed to practice family medicine in Ontario, who relocate and practice full-time family medicine in Hastings County. Twenty-one doctors have signed on to the program since 2006 and 16 of them are still practicing in the area. For more information, please visit the Hastings County website at www.hastingscounty.com/services/physician-recruitment-program/ or contact Nicholas at nicholasj@hastingscounty.com or at 613-966-1311, ext. 2335.
Deline and Nicholas’ presentation about the Family Physician Recruitment Program occurred at the June 6 meeting, and they told council more about this initiative to attract new doctors to Hastings County. Nicholas told council that initially the incentive had been $150,000 over six years for a minimum five years’ return of service, then it was reduced to $100,000 over five years, and then in 2018, it was raised back up to $150,000 for five years.
He explained that in 2018 most of the area was covered with enough family doctors so they reduced it, but put it back up when that changed and other municipalities started offering similar incentive programs.
“So it’s become increasingly competitive and challenging to attract these family physicians. That’s where we’re at now. I’m hopeful that with this incentive we’re able to address the shortage across Hastings County. I think it has helped address some of the need. These 21 doctors have certainly made it possible for physicians to be able to retire over the years and the majority of our residents have access to family doctors. There’s still more work to do but I’m very grateful that the incentives happened because it definitely had an effect,” he says
Nicholas then took questions from council on how and where doctors can choose to practice in Hastings County, eligibility in the program, and comparing the Family Physician Recruitment Program with other incentive programs across Ontario, which he answered.
Deline then took the floor, discussing the financial aspects of the program and having them all work together to ensure that there are enough family doctors in Centre Hastings, Madoc and Tudor and Cashel. He suggested that Tudor and Cashel pitch in $10,000, with Madoc putting in $10,000 and Centre Hastings putting in $20,000 over five years to be able to eventually get two doctors in the area. Conversely, he suggested $5,000 each from Tudor and Cashel and Madoc, with Centre Hastings putting in $10,000 for one doctor to be attracted to the area. He assured council that the funds would remain in each municipality’s reserves until it was needed. While he did not expect an answer that day, he asked them to arrive at a decision as soon as possible so they could plan ahead to get that one or two new family doctors into the area eventually.
Holloway tells The Bancroft Times that Tudor and Cashel council recognize that physician recruitment is crucial for their area.
“[It] has become quite competitive and [they] voted in favour of providing an incentive. No one was opposed,” she says.
Deline was very satisfied with their presentation and the resultant resolution from Tudor and Cashel council.
“Centre Hastings area sincerely thanks them for being a part of our local doctor recruitment program,” he says.
Nicholas told The Bancroft Times that he appreciated the invitation from Tudor and Cashel to speak about the Family Physician Recruitment Program.
“I thought it went well. They were very interested in learning about the program and have very good questions. It shows their concern about the need and their commitment to attract more family physicians to the area,” he says. “We are grateful to all our member municipalities for their ongoing support with our program to help address the family doctor shortage in Hastings County.”