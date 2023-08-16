Upgrades to the parking lot at the Beaver Valley Community Centre in Thornbury are going to cost a little bit more than expected.
At its committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 14, The Blue Mountains council approved an additional $125,000 for the parking lot project. The total cost of the project (which also includes other work at the community centre) is now $1,058,009.94.
Phil Pesek, the town’s manager of facilities and fleet explained in a report that when work began on the parking lot upgrade (which has been ongoing over the past several weeks) the town discovered that significant underground work would be required.
“The original intent was to rehabilitate the parking lot with no changes to the underground infrastructure. As the town moved forward with the work, it was identified that the stormwater systems were in desperate need of improvement,” Pesek said in his report.
The new work includes modifications to the stormwater system to install two oil grit separators, two catch basin shields and two sediment traps.
The extra funding for the work will be found within the existing budget for the project, which includes grant funding from both the provincial and federal governments.