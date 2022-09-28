Little more than a year after the October 2021 municipal elections, residents in the Village of Big Valley will return to the polling stations to fill a vacated position on its council.
The resignation of Councillor Gail Knudson was announced at the regular Thursday, September 8 council meeting, and council and administration discussed when a by-election would be held.
“I would like to thank Councillor Knudson for her time on council,” says Big Valley Mayor Dan Houle. “We lost a councillor with a lot of experience working with, and on council. We will hope she is successful in her future endeavours, and are saddened that she has resigned from council.”
A day following the meeting, a post on the village’s Facebook page announced the by-election was scheduled for Monday, October 24. Nominations opened on Monday, September 12 and were accepted until nomination day, noon on Monday, September 26.