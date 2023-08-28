After what most parents will agree was the shortest summer on record, they’ll be rejoicing next Tuesday when they rejoice with those three magic words, “Back To School!”
Classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Ridgetown’s three schools as well as across Chatham-Kent and the province.
The Lambton Kent and St. Clair Catholic District School Boards, the Chatham-Kent Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, school bus drivers – and parents – remind motorists to be vigilant as everyone gets used to seeing children back on the town’s sidewalks and getting on and off buses.
Motorists should be extra cautious, especially during the first week of school, as they get familiar with student pedestrians walking on sidewalks and along streets – and as they cross the street.
Drivers are reminded to be patient and make eye contact with children as they wait to cross the street at intersections.
Drivers should concentrate on their surroundings and avoid distractions because if you’re on the phone, sipping a coffee or eating, your reaction time will be slower if a child darts into your path.
Police will have a presence around schools during the opening week to ensure students follow their safety rules and motorists drop them off in proper zones.
Officers will also be conducting speed enforcement in the many 40 km/hr Community Safety Zones in town and communities across Chatham-Kent.
With school buses back on the roads in rural areas and some streets in town, drivers are reminded of the ‘amber and red light’ system on all vehicles’ upper front and back corners.
The amber lights will flash as a school bus approaches a pick-up or drop-off spot for students, a heads-up to drivers that the bus is slowing down.
Once the bus comes to a stop, the red lights will flash, and the stop arm will be extended, signalling that all traffic must stop in both directions.
Police remind motorists of some of the rules of the road to remember:
- When travelling on a road without a median, drivers travelling in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing;
- When you approach the bus from the front, stop at a safe distance to let the children get on or off the bus and cross the road;
- When you approach the bus from the back, stop approximately 20 meters away from the rear of the bus;
- Don’t move forward until the red lights have stopped flashing or the bus begins to move.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers will be charged if they pass a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing. For the first offence, the fines can range from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points.For each following offence, the fines can range from $1,000 to $40,00, six demerit points and possible jail time of up to six months.
Many buses have cameras to help identify and catch drivers who ‘blow by’ a stopped school bus.
Vehicle owners should also be aware that they can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they are not the ones driving.
Updated school bus schedules and protocol information can be found online on the Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services (CLASS) website at www.cklass.ca and on its Facebook page.