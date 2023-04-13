Project Guild - a six-month drug trafficking investigation - was concluded by members of the Halton Regional Police Service, Drug and Human Trafficking Unit, on March 30, 2023.
Several Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrants were executed resulting in the arrest of several individuals. Search warrants were carried out at a Milton residence, two Mississauga locations, and associated vehicles from March 29-30, 2023. The investigators confiscated 15 kilograms of cocaine, 0.5 kilograms of MDMA (Ecstasy), one kilogram of Ketamine, and 285 grams of Heroin. The estimated wholesale value of the drugs seized is approximately $1,000,000.
Abdullah-Akhound Khawaja of Milton was charged with possession of cocaine, Ketamine, and MDMA/Ecstasy for trafficking and trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Cocaine). Francisco Mejia-Chavarria, 27, of Edmonton, Alberta, was charged with possession of Fentanyl and Heroin for trafficking. Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing. Kevin Nguyen, 26, and Tran Larissa VU, 26, both from Mississauga, were co-accused during the investigation and charged. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
“The Halton Regional Police Service and its members remain committed to holding individuals that distribute illicit substances accountable. The amount of cocaine and opioids seized in this investigation poses a real danger to the Halton Region and surrounding communities. We will continue vigorously investigating those illegally distributing dangerous substances,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.
“Bulk quantities of illicit drugs are routinely supplemented with toxic substances which can cause significant harm to the unsuspecting end user. Considering the street sale profits derived from this seizure, the wholesale value of $1,000,000 grows exponentially. The individuals involved in organized crime do not care about the risk they pose to public safety; they care about stuffing their own pockets,” said Inspector Dave Costantini and requested the residents to cooperate with police for further information about the accused.