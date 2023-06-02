Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — The roar of the engines at Thunder City Speedway will go later into the night in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.
At their regular council meeting on Wednesday, a new bylaw was passed which will see the racetrack allowed to run their races until 10:30 p.m. with a “half-hour grace period” up until 11 p.m.
The bylaw applies to racing taking place Wednesday through Saturday evenings at the speedway.
The previous bylaw had racing coming to an end at 10 p.m.
Not all councillors were satisfied with the option that was voted in by council and wondered aloud who was going to implement the rules.
“Who is going to enforce this?” asked Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Donna Peacock. “Who’s going to be there at 10:30 p.m. to say ‘OK boys (and girls), we’re done?’ That’s my issue. There’s no sense in passing these kinds of things if we don’t have staff that are going to be there to enforce bylaws whether it be this or any others.
“I think we have to be considerate of all residents including those who were opposed to the noise. The (municipality’s racing end time) survey I don’t think was relevant and really had no purpose. When you could vote and it didn’t matter where you lived, the answers were kind of skewed.”
A building bylaw regarding change of use of permits and inspections, which was eventually carried, also brought on lots of discussion regarding enforcement of charging a resident or a company who build without a building permit.
“A construction company that was making an addition to a house and definitely didn’t have a building permit,” said Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Allan Vis. “A bylaw officer went there and said, ‘Well, you know, you better get a building permit.’ That doesn’t deter anyone. We need to do something different. I don’t know what it is.
“We need to do something especially when contractors start building without a building permit and we say ‘Don’t do that, you better get a permit.’ That’s wrong. We need to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. You know the rules and regulations of the municipal law of Oliver Paipoonge and you need a permit for building and you’ve failed to do that, so here’s your fine.’
“. . . . It’s no deterrent the way it is. They just go ahead and say ‘Well, if they catch me, fine, if they don’t catch me, hey all the better.’ Then the assessment, nothing comes into play because nobody knows it happened.”
Council learned that the chief building official can issue an order for acquiring a building permit and if it is not complied with, it would go to the court system where a fine or warning would be issued.
Other highlights from Wednesday’s meeting included a zoning bylaw amendment that was carried allowing commercial areas/businesses to hold special events on their properties, and passage of a resolution to allow Walkerton Clean Water Centre to use their pilot filtration testing project on the Rosslyn Village drinking water system that has been shut down for almost three months due to arsenic readings being above acceptable levels.