Sharpen your blades, Callander, because the Bill Barber rink is open for your skating pleasure. It was a slow start to the season due to the warm weather in late 2022, but the weather’s now singing a colder tune, and the ice awaits in pristine condition.
What about the South Shore Rink? Hold tight because that rink remains closed. The rink there is uncovered, so “it’s a little trickier for our staff to get ready,” the municipality explained. But once ready to go, the public will be the first to know.
There’s no skating at Bill Barber on Monday or Tuesday, but from Wednesday to Sunday you can get your fill. Each day the rink is open, staff flood the ice in the morning, and family skates are scheduled first during the week while the ice is still fresh.
From Wednesday to Friday the family skate time is between 4 and 6 p.m. The 7 o’clock hour is available to rent. Come 8 p.m. it’s shinny hockey time until the facility closes at 9:00.
Weekends? From noon until two, the ice is available to rent. At the 2:00 o’clock bell family skate time begins until 4:30, then it’s family shinny time for an hour. At 6:00 shinny hockey begins and runs until the ice closes at 8:00.
There are no sticks or pucks allowed during family skates, which helps keep the little kids safe. The municipality also reminds all users to “be courteous of your fellow residents and follow the rink schedule for use of the ice.”
To rent the rink, contact the Municipal Office at 705-752-1410 ext. 221, or send an email to facilityrentals@callander.ca. It will cost you $80 per hour. If the ice is not rented, it will be available for public use.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.