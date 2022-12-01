CANSO – Plans for a fisheries heritage centre took centre stage during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Canso and Area Development Association (CADA) on Nov. 22 in the library resource centre.
Located on the Canso waterfront, the proposed facility would see CADA partner with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), Parks Canada, Out of the Fog Museum in Half Island Cove and the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.
As part of the preliminary work on the project, Fathom Studio of Dartmouth completed a design report, which includes a set of drawings and site planning for fisheries heritage centre.
The centre – as proposed – would contain a new home for the Grassy Island National Historic site interpretative centre, exhibits on local fishing traditions and design elements that incorporate historically accurate depictions of wharves and boat building sheds.
Along with CADA, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), with $21,768, and MODG contributing $8,194 covered the $30,475 price tag for that professional work.
In an email to The Journal, CADA president Harold Roberts indicated that the group has discussed the fisheries heritage centre project for more than two years. “Now that we have the tools to illustrate to our partners and funding bodies, we are ready to begin a consultation with the community and our partners on how to accomplish a significant project for our community, for Guysborough County and the Province of Nova Scotia,” he wrote.
Roberts said CADA is optimistic that the project could be completed and welcoming visitors by the summer of 2026, but he cautioned that there are “many tasks ahead,” including the funding and management of a $7-million to $8-million budget. That projected budget is based on Class ‘D’ esti-mates from the Fathom Studio report.
The CADA volunteer board of directors, which includes Roberts, Joe Walsh (vice president), Bill MacMillan (secretary-trea surer), Tino Winter, Cecilia Jamieson, Ken Millar, Rob Carter, Eddie Dort, Dave MacMillan and Janet Delorey also discussed several other topics during the Nov. 22 public session.
In his president’s report, Roberts outlined CADA’s participation in board of trade meet- ings, hiring of summer students – in concert with the MODG – and attendance at a variety of gatherings, including ones devoted to healthcare and tourism development.
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and provincial agriculture minister Greg Morrow, one of the special guests, served as guest speaker for the AGM.
(With files from Corey LeBlanc)