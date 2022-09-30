Halton Regional Police Service has arrested one person after a drug trafficking investigation in the town of Oakville.
Police say the investigation was initiated in July 2022.
Ifennacho Egwuenu, 35, has been charged with possessing for the purpose of and trafficking cocaine, and driving while under influence.
The police said through the course of the investigation, officers observed the suspect conduct numerous drug transactions within Halton and across the GTA.
Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Etobicoke and a vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 6.5 ounces of cocaine, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.
Egwuenu was released on an undertaking.
The police have asked anyone having information regarding this incident to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2208.