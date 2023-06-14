Residents of the M.D. of Taber are invited to have “Coffee with Council” on June 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grassy Lake Community Hall.
“By implementing this program, we hope to provide enhanced transparency to our ratepayers and to foster an atmosphere of two-way communication between the public and elected officials,” Carley Grant, Communications Coordinator for the Municipal District of Taber, said.
Grant says that members of the M.D. Council are expected to participate in this event, and they have looked at a number of municipalities that have offered similar programs with measured success.
“For the MD of Taber, this is the first time it has been tried,” Grant said. “It is expected that Council will host a few of these sessions each year throughout the municipality.”
Members of Council feel this could help create another avenue of open dialogue with elected officials and the public they serve, Grant says.
“Residents will be able to discuss any topic that interests them regarding municipal programs or services, or issues that are important to them at these informal meetings,” Grant said. “A positive impact is definitely intended and hoped for.”
The MD’s neighbouring municipality, the Town of Taber, has been conducting Coffee with Council sessions with the public for several years.