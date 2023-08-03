This morning, MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam (NDP, representing Toronto Centre), participated in an online press conference to address the increasing threats of violence against gay people, Pride organizations and supporters of those organizations, and all 2SLGBTQI+ individuals.
“Hate crimes based on sexual orientation have risen,” Wong-Tam said, a point the others attending knew too well. Julie Nobert-DeMarchi from Timmins Pride, Scotia Kauppi of Thunder Pride (Thunder Bay) and North Bay’s own Jason Maclennan from North Bay Pride represented the North.
Kojo Modeste from Pride Toronto, Toby Whitfield from Capital Pride in Ottawa and Rev. Jeffrey Dale from the United Church of Canada also participated.
Wong-Tam recently submitted Bill-94 to Queen’s Park. The Bill calls on the Attorney General to designate 2SLGBTQI+ community safety zones. The Act prohibits persons from performing an act of intimidation within 100 metres of the boundary of a property that is designated as a 2SLGBTQI+ community safety zone.
The goal is to improve safety and prevent hate crimes.
“We’re asking them to step up,” Wong-Tam said, “because it is their responsibility to take action. The government’s inaction is causing real impacts everyday.” The provincial government “must do more to protect our community,” they added. “If Doug Ford continues on this road, then the Prides that we have in Ontario will be further reduced and even cancelled.”
North Bay Pride has “witnessed an alarming surge of hostility online and in person across our nation.” The hostility is encouraging many Pride organizations to “return to the grassroots of Pride marches rather than parades,” which Maclennan noted was “a step backwards.”
See: Maclennan shares examples of online hate sent to North Bay Pride
More money from the government would go far to help curb the threats and hostility, participants agreed, as funds could be used for outreach and education campaigns.
Much of the issue stems from social media where people bash Pride organizations, often under pseudonyms. The hate is “festering online,” said Kauppi, chair of Thunder Pride. Keeping up with the comments is overwhelming, “horrible things like we’re not natural, we don’t belong, freaks, sinners, disgusting, and being accused of horrible acts such as rape and pedophilia.”
“Who deserves this?” Kauppi asked. She mentioned the recent stabbing of three people during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo. “The safety of our community is the Premiere’s responsibility, we are citizens, we pay our taxes, and we work in and love Ontario.”
“We build tourism,” as well, she noted. Indeed, Pride events throughout the province are big economic drivers. Just this year, Pride Toronto events brought in over $260 million to the economy, said Modeste.
“This is the kind of money that comes in, so I’m not asking the government for a handout, I am asking them to invest in Prides.” The concern is that as the threats and violence escalate, attendance will suffer as safety becomes more of a concern.
Ideally, the governments will “sit down with members of our communities, and come up with solutions that make sense,” Mclennan said. “That has been the problem with the provincial government, they have not taken the time to sit down with us and come up with solutions together.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.