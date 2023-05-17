MORRISBURG – A citizen-led health care coalition is holding a non-binding referendum looking to stop a possible privatization of Ontario’s health care system.
The Ontario Health Coalition will hold what it calls a community-run referendum with voting taking place May 26-27 at polling stations across the province – including in SDG Counties.
The OHC referendum grew out of opposition to Bill 60, the Your Health Act, which passed in the Ontario Legislature May 8. Bill 60 allows for the creation of some private health care clinics to offer surgeries like cataract eye surgery, paid for by the province. The bill was passed to help clear a backlog of surgeries that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and slowdown in hospitals.
“The groundwork of this sea change was started well before Bill 60,” said Elaine MacDonald – co-chair of the SDG/Cornwall Health Coalition. “It was built up in every budget in the last decade when Ontario’s healthcare spending ranked the lowest in Canada and our public health assets like hospital beds were numbered the least per capita in the country.”
MacDonald said that a crisis has been created.
“What is the government response,” she asked. “It is to support private benefits rather than the public good.”
The non-binding referendum run by the OHC has one ballot question – “Do you want our public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics?”
Over 1,000 poll sites for the referendum including 14 in SDG and two of those are in South Dundas. Ballots in the non-binding referendum can be cast at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 370 in Iroquois, and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg. Voting stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The OHC is looking to garner 1-million votes in the referendum. The group plans to deliver the ballots to Queen’s Park in Toronto once counted on May 31.