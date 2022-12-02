Port Moody council has given the green light to a $2.8 million stacked townhouse development on Clarke Street.
The development application was granted its required zoning changes on Nov. 22, and a development permit was officially issued by council.
“This has gone through the ringer,” said Mayor Meghan Lahti. “It came to us at one point with more units and then we sent it back and we’ve been tweaking it along the way. So I’m happy to see it here.”
The small single family lot on the 2200-block of Clarke Street is currently occupied by a house in poor condition, according to the staff report.
That house is set to be replaced by a three-storey townhouse development, consisting of eight units, and 15 underground parking spaces.
The lot is just over 8,700 square feet, and has limited development potential for large land assemblies due to being adjacent to two protected heritage buildings, the report stated.
The applicant has paid $42,000 to the community amenity fund and has committed another $14,000 to the public art reserve.