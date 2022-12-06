Premier Danielle Smith was in Brooks last Friday to give out Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Medals.
Kole Van Maarion was among those who received a medal, which she got for her philanthropic work. Van Maarion was raised to understand charities, volunteer work and donations should be first no matter what.
The Santa Claus Fund, HALO and Fresh Start are three charities close to her heart, and all her staff at Kolab are voluntold they will participate as well.
“Those three are my jam but I think there’s a need for help for all different demographics in Medicine Hat and across in Alberta.”
It was a surprise to be nominated and receive the award and Van Maarion wondered why she was getting it.
“There are plenty of people who make huge impacts on the world. It was a bit of a surprise because I think this is how we should live our lives. Many people think philanthropy is giving money, but it is also giving time, giving yourself to something other than your daily routine.”
Growing up, Van Maarion and her brothers always had to use some of their allowance money to sponsor a child. The family model was always to give a little, save a little and spend a little, and she feels it was a valuable lesson and one she has continued to carry with her.
Other recipients of Jubilee Medals were: Daphne Anstey-Martin, Rick Armstrong, Jordan Brown, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Burke, Natasha Carvalho, Del Christien, Marg Derbyshire, Molly Douglas, Gladys Garyk, Norm Gerestein, Amanda Goodnough, Joel Goodnough, Chris Hellman, Captain Arthur Wade Hoffman, Jackie Murray, Yonathan Negussie, Lynn Pye-Matheson, Kelly Rasmussen, and Dr. Erick van der Linde.