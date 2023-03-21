STRATHROY - The Strathroy Jets are still seeking their first Sleeman Cup, but can look back at their first season in the Gemini Sportsplex as a success for the fans.
Jets co-founder and defenceman Matt Laberge said fan support was up from its popular inaugural season last year. It was easy to see during the playoffs, where the Gemini was packed with people of all ages to watch the Western Ontario Super Hockey League round one matchup against the Tillsonburg Thunder.
Laberge said they moved to the Gemini for its larger ice pad allowing faster play. It was high-event hockey with shots by both teams in the 40s and 50s for every game. The Thunder won the series 3-1 and face first-place expansion team Tilbury Bluebirds.
“Our attendance was higher than last year by a significant margin and fans seemed to love the family-friendly atmosphere we created. We had minor hockey teams out to almost every game in our Andy’s Pizza corner. After the game we were almost always asked to sign autographs which made for a cool experience for all!” said Laberge.
He added more communities are applying to join the league, which grew from five to nine this season. Potential players can watch the Jets Facebook feed for opportunities to join.
Laberge highlighted connection to community, including raising $5,863 for the local Community Over Cancer charity.