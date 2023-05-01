An awarded tender to Huronia Animal Control was gratefully passed by members of Tiny Township council who saw the item appear in their recent meeting.
As the current contract was set to expire at the end of April, urgency required the signing of animal control and pound services beginning as of May 1, with tenders sent out last month. Of the requests for proposal, only Huronia Animal Control responded.
Council awarded the contract for a three-year period with the 2023 amount being nearly $58,000, but noticed that the company had indicated that to sustain current and future levels of service, the need to hire additional staff meant a 20 per cent increase in the amount would be required in both 2023 and 2024, with another five per cent increase in 2025.
Coun. Kelly Helowka raised concern about the justification of the added increase, but was informed by both Coun. Dave Brunelle and CAO Robert Lamb to the reasons why.
“We went out for an RFP; he’s the only company that responded,” stated Lamb.
“As your senior advisor, I can tell you I do not want to get into the animal control business; I don’t want to start running an animal shelter which would be the opposite outcome of this as ultimately there is no one else who bid on the project.”
As only $49,000 was budgeted for the 2023 service, staff recommended the $9,500 shortfall be funded through operating reserves.
Council quickly approved the tender following Lamb’s comments.
The animal control and pound services staff report and agreement can be found in the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.