GUYSBOROUGH – The application process is open for potential tenants at The Carleton Place Apartments, the 36-unit, three-storey, apartment building under construction by Caper Developments in Guysborough.
Andrew Boudreau, president of Caper Developments, told The Journal on April 27 that the groundwork and the concrete work has begun on the site at the corner of Church and Queen streets, adding, “We’re looking at wood framing; we’ll probably start in the next few weeks.”
The timeline for completion of the project, which is slated for residents aged 55 years and up, is May 2024; contingent upon weather cooperating with the construction schedule.
On the website – thecarletonplace.ca – potential tenants can upload their information as well as documents necessary to apply for subsidized units. Floor plans and a list of answers to frequently asked questions can also be found on the site.
As one building begins to take shape, plans for a second are underway. Boudreau told The Journal, “If we get the interest that we anticipate for Carleton Place along with the construction – it stays on budget and stays where we should be on certain parameters – then we’re going to be actively seeking a second project…We have been in talks with the MODG (Municipality of the District of Guysborough) on location, on the area and on sizing. If all goes well, we’re going to be aggressively going after, for a second, slightly larger building…it would be four stories as opposed to three.”
Boudreau said, if a second building did move forward, negotiations would take place to create low-income housing once again.
However, the age stipulation of 55-plus may change, if a second project goes forward. Boudreau said the company has “been getting a lot of interest from working professionals.”
Speaking to the availability of units, Boudreau said, “It won’t last long.”
He added, “We’re excited to keep moving forward, stay on schedule and get people into their new homes.”