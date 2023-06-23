The Saskatchewan Music Festival Association Provincial Finals competition was held in Regina June 1 – 4, 2023, at the Conservatory of Performing Arts and Darke Hall. Eight adjudicators heard 450 entries over the four days of competition, and it is a pleasure to report that two entrants from the Sask Valley Music Festival were winners of their classes.
Emma was awarded first in Senior Oratorio winning The Goodfellow Memorial Vocal Oratorio (28 years & under) Scholarship. Emma performed Ich folge dir gleichfalls (Johannes-Passion) by Johann Sebastian Bach and was adjudicated by Christianne Rushton. Christianne is a Professor at Acadia University where she is head of vocal studies and Director of the School of Music. She is a graduate of the Julliard Opera Center at the Julliard School and completed her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from SUNY Stony Brook.
Emma was awarded another first place in Class 10800: L.I. Bryson Memorial Spoken Word, Solo Concert Group (28 years & under). She chose for her performance Act 3, Scene 5 of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Gabriel Benjamin Davis’ Goodbye Charles, and Margaret Atwood’s Variations on the Word Love and was adjudicated by Lorna Batycki. Lorna is proud to be the Director of Education at Persephone Theatre in Saskatoon. She has spent much of her 30-year career using theatre arts to develop life skills and confidence in others.
Mia Gillingham performed Home from Beauty and the Beast in Class #65 Battleford Furniture Musical Theatre Ballad Classic/Modern (14 years & under) under the adjudication of Gail Hakala. Gail has recently retired as Head of Music Theatre and Vocal Discipline at Sheridan College in the Honours Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance Program. She has led an active professional career as a singer, actor, educator, clinician, and adjudicator from coast to coast.
The calibre of the adjudicators speaks to the degree of skill of the competitors. Congratulations to both Emma and Mia on an amazing accomplishment.