Angela Kelman believes she’s primed and ready to represent Ward 2 as a councillor for Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.
Kelman, 49, was recently appointed to the role, following an interview process. There was no byelection. Eight candidates put their name forward for the position.
Kelman will fill the role of councillor for the ward along with Mark Jamison, following the sudden death of Coun. Gordon Ohlke in February.
“This all came together quickly and unexpectedly,” Kelman said in an interview.
“It wasn’t something I planned to do. I think I’m adjusted to it now. But all of this means a lot. I’ve lived and worked in this community for a long time, for most of my life. I love it here, love living here. I’ve done a lot of different kinds of work over the last 20 years, so I think this is the next step, and the more I learn about the job, the more it feels right.”
Kelman said she has tried to give back to the community that helped her raise her boys by offering her time and talents through public service; she has been particularly involved in the work of her church and the staff and families of Sweet’s Corners Elementary School.
She’s also been a school bus driver for seven years.
“So, I know the roads,” Kelman laughs.
She said she brings no agenda to the position of councillor, only a desire to serve the residents, local businesses and organizations in the township, in an engaging new way.
“It was community members who approached me and wanted me to put my name forward,” Kelman said. “And then there was a lot of support during the interview process. I’ve always felt part of the community, and now even more so. I want to keep giving back.”
This is Kelman’s first venture into politics.
“Unless you count school council,” she jokes. “For me, this isn’t a political thing. It’s a community service thing. That’s how I look at it. I don’t have any aspirations beyond this, but it’s the next step in my community service.”
She believes the residents of Ward 2 wanted and deserve representation from someone who resides in the ward.
“It meant a lot to me and it also, as I discovered, meant a lot to other people, as well,” Kelman said. “Coun. Ohlke didn’t actually live in the ward. He owned property in the ward. My interactions with him were always that he was caring of people in the area, and he was doing a wonderful job. But I do understand (the perspective of the community wanting a councillor who lives in the ward). I drive a school bus, so I know the roads in the area, I know so many families that live in the area, I shop in the area, and I think it’s really hard to have a true perspective of what’s going on in the ward for the people that live here, if you don’t live here. I think it makes it that much more challenging, so I think it’s important that people be represented by someone who lives in the ward.
“That’s one of the things I bring – the fact that I’ve lived here for so long and have seen things change and not change, the fact that I care about the community, care about the schools, organizations and businesses, being here, spending most of my time in the ward. I’m accessible and will continue to try to go to as many community events as possible.”
Kelman moved to the village of Lyndhurst as a young teenager with her parents and four younger siblings. She lived away for a few years while attending the University of Waterloo, and then she and her husband bought their first house in Kitchener.
“But we knew that we wanted to raise a family in Eastern Ontario, and we found our home just outside of Lyndhurst,” said Kelman.
The two have lived in the area for over 20 years and have four sons.
Kelman was able to be a stay-at-home parent for 15 years. This afforded her the time to volunteer in the community. She began through her church, as a Sunday school teacher, and that grew to include roles such as warden, parish council chair, and the Camp Hyanto board of directors. When her oldest son started Junior Kindergarten at Sweet's Corners Elementary School, she became a member of the school council and would remain on it for 16 years. Kelman served as its chairwoman for five years, including successfully leading a campaign to have the school removed from a list of schools in the board being considered for closure.
More recently, this is her third year chairing the school council at Rideau District High School, which her two youngest boys now attend. Kelman also joined the Agape Brockville Refugee Sponsorship Group last year.
Kelman is the only woman among TLTI's six councillors, and one of two women at the council table with Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke.
“I think that by nature we often have different perspectives and the more perspective you can bring to a group like that, the better,” Kelman said. “I always believed that the best suited or qualified person should be able to get the job regardless. I just thought I was the best person for the job, period, out of all the candidates. But I know, because a lot of people told me – the people who wanted me to put my name forward, that that was important to them, that there should be more balance. It is representative. If there’s younger women looking at council, thinking this is something they might want to do, either at the municipal level or beyond, then they should see that representation. I do feel it’s important. But it’s not something I tend to think about myself. It’s more in hindsight and from what I’ve heard from other people, it definitely does change the face of council a little bit, for sure.”
Though the process of becoming a councillor has been a whirlwind experience, Kelman said it’s been already rewarding and has allowed her to gain a better perspective on and appreciation for municipal politics.
“It’s been a steep learning curve for me and it’s going to continue but it’s been really exciting and interesting,” said Kelman. “I have had a really tremendous welcome from council but also from the staff. I’ve been into the township office a couple times to meet with staff, and I have to say, when you’re just living here you don’t think about how often you interact with your municipal government, and you don’t think of the staff working in that building. Our staff are spectacular, they’re super professional, they have a huge knowledge base in their positions, and I have been so impressed.”
