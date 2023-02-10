WALKERTON – A sudden, intense winter storm led to a number of postponements Friday night, including the PJHL game dubbed “Battle of the Basement” between the Goderich Flyers and Walkerton Capitals.
Saturday night’s game in Kincardine was a go, ending in a 4-2 loss for Walkerton.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the first period with a power play goal by Gavin Downs from Brennan Long and Jordan Beisel.
The Capitals evened the score in the second with a goal by Jett Morningstar from Eliott McCarey.
Walkerton took the lead in the third period when McCarey scored on assists from Morningstar and JJ Lavigne. But then the skids came off for the Caps. A fight late in the game resulted in penalties for both teams, but then Bulldogs scored three goals in less than a minute, the last one at the 19:56 mark – Harrison Meulensteen from Beisel, Kieran Moore from Meulensteen and Liam Colhoun, and Gavin Gibbons from Moore and Austin Waite, for the 4-2 win.
Upcoming Games
The Capitals travel to Goderich on Saturday, Feb. 11 for an 8 p.m. game, and to Hanover on Sunday, Feb. 12 for a 2:30 p.m. game.
The next game on home ice for the Caps is Friday, Feb. 17 when they host the Mount Forest Patriots at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots lead the North Pollock Division with 51 points, but the Hanover Barons are a close second with 48 points. In third place are the Mitchell Hawks with 46. The Wingham Ironmen have 45, Kincardine Bulldogs 38, Capitals 10 and Goderich Flyers nine.