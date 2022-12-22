Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
NORTH BAY - The provincial government has announced that it has purchased three train sets for the passenger rail service provided by Ontario Northland.
The announcement was made by Ontario Minister of Transportation Stan Cho December 15, at an official visit to the Ontario Northland headquarters in North Bay with Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Northern Development Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith, and Minister of Mines George Pirie.
The announcement was hailed as "a significant milestone in bringing back the Northlander passenger train."
“This is a significant step forward in bringing back the rail service that Northerners deserve,” said Cho.
The target date for the service, should it be reinstated, is still years away.
“The reinstated Northlander train will provide a safe and reliable transportation option for Northern communities, especially in the winter months. This purchase demonstrates real progress, as we continue to take concrete steps to build a better transportation network for the North.”
The three train sets each include one locomotive and three passenger cars, Ontario Northland stated in a press release.
“This purchase is a key next step to support the province and Ontario Northland's ambitious target of a mid-2020s in-service date for reinstating Northeastern passenger rail,” said Chad Evans, interim president and CEO of Ontario Northland.
“The rail service will provide passengers more access to safe, reliable transportation options when travelling between Northern Ontario and Toronto.”
The Northeastern rail corridor will improve road safety for travellers by reducing the volume of personal vehicles on highways and decreasing the risk of accidents on highways, Ontario Northland continued.
"A connection to Cochrane will serve an additional 5,300 residents with rail travel, for a total of 176,000 residents. This rail connection to Cochrane will enable higher ridership and provide a connection to our Polar Bear Express service to Moosonee."