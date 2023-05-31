An organization that represents more than 30 communities in southern Manitoba has announced the creation of a new program that will offer support and resources to First Nations veterans.
“The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) is looking forward to learning from and supporting the empowerment of our First Nations veterans,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a media release announcing the launch of the new program.
According to SCO, the program will work in a number of ways to offer support and to connect First Nations Veterans who may need support to appropriate programming and services, and it will ensure that services provided are culturally-sensitive to Indigenous culture and traditions.
“Our new project will ensure our First Nations Veterans receive culturally-relevant programming delivered by First Nations citizens,” Daniels said. “We know it is essential to provide our citizens with culturally responsive, trauma-informed supports when accessing programs and services.
“Our new project will also help connect veterans to our various programs to ensure they receive access to opportunities to empower and support them.”
Daniels said the program will now “set the foundation for enhanced culturally-appropriate and relevant services and supports led by SCO.”
According to SCO, they worked closely with retired Corporal Melvin Swan while creating the program.
Swan, who grew up in Dog Creek, a First Nations community that sits along Lake Manitoba, served 12 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, both as a member of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, and also as a member of the Military Police.
“I acknowledge retired Corporal Melvin Swan for his advocacy, and our chiefs for their ongoing support on this issue,” Daniels said.
Swan says he now plans to continue working with the program, and with First Nations veterans in southern Manitoba who need support.
“I’m so pleased to see that southern First Nation veterans will receive increased supports through this new project,” Swan said in a media release.
“I am looking forward to being involved and providing the spiritual and cultural care that have been lacking for so many years.”
SCO said there are also plans to honour First Nations veterans through both an upcoming event, and through the development of a monument that will honour First Nations people from southern Manitoba who served their country in the military.
“As part of our work to support the well-being of veterans, SCO plans to host a large gathering in fall 2023, and will also develop a monument and commemoration for southern First Nations veterans,” Daniels said.
Although exact statistics can be hard to find, it is estimated that more than 8,000 Indigenous people served in the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War, and some estimates indicate that as many as 12,000 Indigenous people have served in the Canadian Armed Forces.
It is also estimated that more than 500 Indigenous soldiers died and many more were wounded or taken prisoner in the First and Second World Wars.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.