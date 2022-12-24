Liselle Sambury's work has been keeping her on her toes.
With the release of her second book, Blood Like Fate, and her upcoming third novel, Delicious Monsters, she’s showing no signs of stopping any time soon.
She says moving to Timmins had an impact on the story she wanted to tell in her first two books.
“When I wrote my first book, I was living in Timmins for the very first time and it was the farthest away I’d ever been from my family,” she says. “I was really homesick for the city so I’ll write something that’s set there and reconnect with it.”
Sambury grew up in a large Trinidadian Canadian family in Toronto, and she says her first two books, Blood Like Magic and Blood Like Fate, were a chance to showcase families that weren’t usually showing up in young adult fiction.
“I wanted to write a family that felt like my family,” she says. “I grew up with that sort of inter-generational home and it wasn’t something I had seen much, so I thought I’d do something like that, but with witches.”
Her interest in family dynamics continued in her upcoming book, Delicious Monsters, which will be released at the end of February and focuses on a young woman and her relationship with her mother.
It’s a relationship that is important to Sambury too because her mom was a single mother as well and she says it’s a fun dynamic to explore.
“I always want to see more stories of single mothers and daughters,” she says with a smile and a laugh. “But this is very much not a reflection of my relationship with my mother.”
Her story about moving to Timmins is not an uncommon one.
“A lot of people ask ‘why here?’ and I’ll say, my partner was from here,” she says with a smile. “And then it’s like, 'oh yes, that makes sense'.”
It matters that people see something they can relate to in fiction, she says.
“I’m just presenting something I grew up with, and it’s always great to hear that readers are resonating with the books, especially when it’s personal like that,” she says.
Sambury is a part of a writer’s circle online that has grown together and watched each other succeed, as several members got book deals and literary agents.
“So we have this little group, and a lot of us had just started our books, and out of 10, one person had a deal, and we were so excited,” she says. “Then slowly a bunch of us started getting agents, and it’s been so exciting to see that group grow and advance.”
Coming from that creative space, she says she’s seen the shift in how young adult fiction is received and how diversity plays into that.
“It’s always great to share as many perspectives as possible, and young adult fiction seems to be leading the way on that,” she says. “It’s been really exciting to see this explosion of diverse YA in Canada.”
Delicious Monsters is set in Northern Ontario, and she says that representing Black people outside of major metropolitan centres is important too.
“It’s nice to be able to share that perspective as a Black woman, and setting a story in Northern Ontario,” she adds. “That’s the thing about Canada, it’s very multi-racial and we’re all in little pockets all over Canada, not just in the big cities, so it’s nice to share that perspective.”
Sambury says she tries to get back to see her family in Toronto as much as she can, but she sees the positives in both her hometown and Timmins.
“Neighbours in Toronto can be kind of hot and cold, but everyone here has been nice, and it’s nice to feel connected to the community,” she says. “But I think you’re always going to kind of miss where you’re from.”
Now she has opportunities to do new things and stretch different creative muscles, including a story in the upcoming All These Sunken Souls, a horror anthology by black authors coming out in August 2023, and one of a series of novels that tie into the Netflix series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which will be coming out in June 2023.
The companion series is called Tales from Eternia and Sambury is writing the third book which focuses on the character Tela.
“It’s nice to stretch different muscles and try out different things,” she says. “A lot of these are firsts for me.”