The program manager at the Women's Own Resource Centre in South River wants to create a festival for the Village of South River.
Jessica Busch told South River town council she's been toying with the idea for the last couple of years.
Busch said she had fond memories of when the community organized an arts festival and its Blackfly Festival and was hoping a new event could be something the locals could enjoy and also attract out-of-town guests.
Busch says the surrounding communities each have signature events which are big draws.
For example, Sundridge was able to bring back its Sunflower Festival this past summer after it went on hiatus for two years because of COVID. Next spring, Powassan will once again host its Maple Syrup Festival, which was sidelined three years in a row because of the pandemic.
Busch would like to hold the first festival as early as next year and has targeted Saturday, July 15 as the inaugural day for the event.
She picked mid-July in order to avoid other events that go in during August in the region.
Busch wants to break up the one-day event into two segments.
The first part would run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and focus on family-friendly activities.
She wants to create a headline act for the second part and has suggested reaching out to Cory Marks, the country-rock singer-songwriter from North Bay, to perform at the evening concert.
“He's an international artist and very supportive of communities,” Busch told council.
“Also the headline act sets it apart from the daytime activities and it becomes a destination point.”
The daytime activities would include several children's activities and Busch suggested involving Science North, having a reptile show and a magician as starters.
Daytime would also see vendors set up shop, there would be a food truck, local musicians, a silent auction and beer garden.
Although no site has been selected, Busch and council agreed the ideal location would be Tom Thomson Park which can accommodate about 1,000 people.
Busch says the goal is to create something fancy in the village that people will want to see.
“And if it's successful, then it can sustain itself every year with a small group of volunteers,” she said.
Busch said she doesn't have any numbers yet to see what an event like she's proposing would cost.
She first wanted to pitch the festival to the town council to see if there is interest at the municipal level before doing any more work on the idea.
Council supported the concept and Busch will next get to work on making the proposal more solid. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.