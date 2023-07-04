On Wednesday July 5, Wapella Recreation is hosting a barbecue fundraiser to help raise money for their community Sports Court.
The fundraiser will start at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m at the town’s Sports Court. A burger, a drink and a snack will be selling for $10, and a hotdog, a drink and a snack will be selling for $7.
With the Sports Court in Wapella being well-used by the community, the recreation department plans to fundraise enough money to improve the space.
“The town redid the surface put into the tennis court years ago and had a fence built around it, but overtime the frost has brought some of the posts up on the fence,” said Rec Director Heather Statz.
“Now that we have a recreation division my focus for the summer is going to make the Sports Court something the town can be proud of.”
The community’s Sports Court is used for different activities, such as basketball, tennis, hockey and more. The sports ground is intended to provide a space locally for people to enjoy recreational activities, and move sports equipment on and off the court.
In hopes of raising roughly $17,000 to add more amenities to the sports ground, Statz said she hopes the BBQ will be a good start to fundraising.
“We got a few grants already, we got some money from the Whitewood Farmers & Friends Bonspiel. We’re going to use part of that to help fix the fence because that’s step one,” said Statz.
“We got some money from the Moosomin & District Oil & Gas Association to put some picnic tables out there, but the kids in town really want new basketball nets.
“In order to do that we thought we should have a fundraiser and see if we could raise the funds to put the basketball nets up.
“We have about a $17,000 project, but we’re sort of just attacking little pieces of it at a time as we can find grants, or have fundraisers, or businesses that want to help out with the project and donate money towards it.”
So far the community has raised roughly $5,000.
“We’re going to try to make it a little better for everyone. A lot of the kids in this area use it for basketball,” she said.
“We’re going to start having regular activities down there. Every Tuesday is going to be ball hockey night, where anyone can go down and throw their sticks in.
“We have a couple of family game nights because recreation got a couple grants to have pickle ball and tennis there, so it’s free for anyone who wants to come down and hang out for the night.”
In addition to adding the basketball nets and upgrading the fencing, Statz said eventually they would like to add a shed to store all of the sports equipment as well.
“We just want to fix that area of town a little bit, we would like to have more of a space down there for people to enjoy,” she said.