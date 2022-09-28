Town of Drumheller and the Drumheller Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Office (DRFMO) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Newcastle berm on Tuesday, September 27. This is one of four berm projects planned for 2022, along with Midland, Grove Plaza, and Willow Estates. Prior to groundbreaking, Indigenous liaison Lynn Fabrick gave a land blessing and acknowledgment. Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg expressed her gratitude to the provincial and federal governments for their support of the project, and thanked DRFMO project director Deighen Blakely for her work to bring this project to its current state. Minister of Environment and Parks Whitney Issik acknowledged the challenges many municipal projects are facing due to rising costs and expressed it is something she hopes to work to resolve. At the groundbreaking are (l-r) DRFMO project director Deighen Blakely, Mayor Heather Colberg, and Minister Issik.
Ground breaks on Newcastle berm
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Drumheller Mail
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Canada’s most photographed home could soon come crashing down
- Council candidate Q&A: Decisions
- Made Right Here: Train stations
- Crime, housing dominate election forum
- Full list of Penticton candidates
- $500K donation kicks off $10M campaign for PRH oncology
- Diaspora reacts to Anaida Poilievre’s speech at Conservative convention
- Tennis club regains form
- Pat Coburn fondly remembered
- Police seize weapons, drugs from sleepy driver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.