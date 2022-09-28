Town of Drumheller and the Drumheller Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Office (DRFMO) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Newcastle berm on Tuesday, September 27. This is one of four berm projects planned for 2022, along with Midland, Grove Plaza, and Willow Estates. Prior to groundbreaking, Indigenous liaison Lynn Fabrick gave a land blessing and acknowledgment. Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg expressed her gratitude to the provincial and federal governments for their support of the project, and thanked DRFMO project director Deighen Blakely for her work to bring this project to its current state. Minister of Environment and Parks Whitney Issik acknowledged the challenges many municipal projects are facing due to rising costs and expressed it is something she hopes to work to resolve. At the groundbreaking are (l-r) DRFMO project director Deighen Blakely, Mayor Heather Colberg, and Minister Issik.

