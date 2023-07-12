Wheatland County council has voted in favour of Bylaw 2023-06, amending the land use of Lot 15, Block 4, Plan 5272CG in the Hamlet of Rosebud.
The discussion was held during the July 4 regular meeting of council and consisted of a public hearing prior to motioning to amend the land use bylaw, 2016-01.
Three letters of support for bylaw 2023-06 were received prior to the July 4 meeting that were not added to the agenda package, as they were received post-deadline from the public. The letters were read into the record during the meeting of council.
The application to redesignate the land use district from hamlet commercial to hamlet mixed use was proposed in order to facilitate the development of the existing dwelling into a mixed-use facility.
The goal is for the building to accommodate commercial use on its main floor to showcase a model train display made available for public viewing, as well as to support associated retailing. The upper floor of the building will be comprised of a secondary suite for short and long-term accommodations.
Mixed-use is not a listed use case for buildings located within the Hamlet Commercial District, but it is a discretionary use within the Hamlet Mixed-Use District. The subject lot is located at 230 Martin Avenue and Main Street (Highway 840).
“The proposal aligns with the municipal development plans’ policies for tourism and community-oriented commercial development,” said Brian Henderson, speaking on behalf of County Administration. “Several policies within the Area Structure Plan (ASP) require redesignation applications for mixed uses to include an environmental site assessment and stormwater management plan in support of the proposal. These studies are required to identify potential environmental impacts new development may have on their perceiving environment.”
Henderson added there is little benefit in undertaking the studies, as the applicant had not proposed any new construction. Instead, the application describes the adaptive reuse of the existing structure.
It was stated in the county’s meeting agenda the proposal aligns with the objectives and policies of Section 3.5 of the municipal development plan (MDP), referring to tourism and visitation.
The proposal was also noted to align with the Economic Growth and Responsible Development Guiding Principles of the MDP, which promote growth within existing communities and support a variety of housing types and tenures.
Second and third readings of the bylaw were passed by council without opposition, following the closure of the public hearing.